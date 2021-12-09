Hungary Trade Balance Swings To Deficit In October

Hungary's trade balance swung to a deficit in October, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 335 million in October versus a surplus of EUR 920 million in the same month last year. Economists had expected a deficit of EUR 62.0 million.

In September, the trade deficit was EUR 128 million.

Exports rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in October, after remaining unchanged in September.

Imports increased 14.4 percent annually in October, after a 14.3 percent rise in the preceding month.

Economic News

