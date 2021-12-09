UK House Prices To Continue Rising Next Year: RICS

UK house prices are expected to increase next year at the national level, the residential market survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, or RICS, showed on Thursday.

A net 66 percent of contributors said prices to increase over the next year.

A net balance of 71 percent participants reported an increase in prices in November as a lack of stock is driving competition between prospective buyers. The net balance was identical to October's survey.

The net balance for new buyer enquiries rose to 13 percent from 11 percent in October. Meanwhile, there was a net balance fall of -9 percent in agreed sales, the fifth time in a row a negative result has been reported.

Further, a net 18 percent registered a fall in new listing, which was the eighth consecutive decrease.

Simon Rubinsohn, RICS chief economist, said "The imbalance compared to the demand trend is, meanwhile, likely to continue to be a key factor supporting prices and indeed, even if the cost of mortgage finance does begin to edge up, it is likely that house prices will continue to move higher through the coming year, albeit at a somewhat slower pace than over the past twelve months."

