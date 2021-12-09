Biden Signs Executive Order To Cut CO2 Emissions In Federal Operations

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order directing the federal government to use its scale and procurement power to cut greenhouse gas emissions in federal operations as part of the government's effort to combat climate change.

The executive order sets various deadlines to achieve five ambitious goals that help the Biden administration in tackling the climate crisis.

They are, 100 percent carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030, at least half of which will be locally supplied clean energy to meet 24/7 demand; 100 percent zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) acquisitions by 2035, including 100 percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle acquisitions by 2027; Net-zero emissions from federal procurement no later than 2050, including a Buy Clean policy to promote use of construction materials with lower embodied emissions; A net-zero emissions building portfolio by 2045, including a 50 percent emissions reduction by 2032; Net-zero emissions from overall federal operations by 2050, including a 65 percent emissions reduction by 2030; In addition to this, the President also directed the federal government to orient its procurement and operations efforts in line with the following principles and goals; Achieving climate resilient infrastructure and operations; Building a climate- and sustainability-focused workforce; Advancing environmental justice and equity; Prioritizing the purchase of sustainable products, such as products without added perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS); and accelerating progress through domestic and international partnerships.

"By transforming how the federal government builds, buys, and manages its assets and operations, the federal government will support the growth of America's clean energy and clean industries, while accelerating America's progress toward achieving a carbon pollution-free electricity sector by 2035," the White House said in a fact sheet.

The White House also released a detailed description of the federal plan, titled "The Federal Sustainability Plan: Catalyzing America's Clean Energy Industries and Creating Jobs Through Federal Sustainability."

Together, the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Budget for Fiscal Year 2022, and Build Back Better Act will provide agencies with the funding necessary to achieve the goals of the executive order.

Through this executive order, the federal government will transform its portfolio of 300,000 buildings and fleet of 600,000 cars and trucks to make them carbon neutral.

The federal government will work with American vehicle, battery, and charging equipment manufacturers and installers to transform its fleet into the largest zero-emission vehicle fleet in the Nation, reaching 100 percent zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035.

The federal buildings portfolio will be modernized to reach net-zero emissions by 2045, including a 50 percent reduction in building emissions by 2032.

Early next year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will begin field testing the Ford Mustang Mach-E ZEV for use in its law enforcement fleet.

