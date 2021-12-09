Wall Street Might Open Lower

Reaction to the weekly jobless claims report is the highlight of Thursday. Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index clearly point to a lower open for Wall Street.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading down.

As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were down 70.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 11.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 51.25 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished Wednesday's session in positive territory, although the Dow inched up just 35.32 points or 0.1 percent to 35,754.75. The Nasdaq climbed 100.07 points or 0.6 percent to 15,786.99 and the S&P 500 rose 14.46 points or 0.3 percent to 4,701.21.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 223K, while it was up 222K in the prior week.

The Commerce Department's Wholesale Inventories for October will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 2.1 percent, while it was up 1.4 percent in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 59 bcf.

30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.650 trillion.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. Chinese shares rose for a third consecutive session. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 35.47 points, or 0.98 percent, to 3,673.04 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 257.99 points, or 1.08 percent, to settle at 24,254.86.

Japanese shares ended lower after a two-day surge. The Nikkei average slid 135.15 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 28,725.47, after having risen 3 percent over the past two days. The broader Topix index closed 0.57 percent lower at 1,990.79.

Australian ended slightly lower to snap a four-day winning streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 20.90 points, or 0.28 percent, to 7,384.50, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 17.80 points, or 0.23 percent, at 7,689.40.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 4.67 points or 0.07 percent. The German DAX is losing 23.17 points or 0.15 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 11.14 points or 0.15 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is sliding 4.79 points or 0.04 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.33 percent.

