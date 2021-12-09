U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Drop Much More Than Expected

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by much more than expected in the week ended December 4, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims slid to 184,000, a decrease of 43,000 from the previous week's revised level of 227,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 215,000 from the 222,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the bigger than expected decrease, jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since hitting 182,000 in September of 1969.

Economic News

