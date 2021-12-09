Profit Taking May Lead To Initial Pullback On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Thursday, with stocks likely to give back ground after closing higher for three consecutive sessions.

Traders may look to cash in on some of the recent strength in the , which saw stocks recover strongly from the post-Thanksgiving sell-off triggered by the detection of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

With concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant easing, traders are now looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement next week.

Reports suggest the Fed could decide to double the pace of tapering its asset purchase program to $30 billion per month.

A report on consumer price inflation due to be released on Friday could impact the outlook for Fed policy, leading some traders to look for safe havens ahead of the data.

The Labor Department released a report this morning showing first-time claims pulled back by much more than expected in the week ended December 4, hitting their lowest level in over 50 years.

Stocks turned in a lackluster performance for much of the trading session on Wednesday but managed to end the day mostly higher. The uptick on the day extended the substantial rally seen during trading on Monday and Tuesday.

The major averages all finished the session in positive territory, although the Dow inched up just 35.32 points or 0.1 percent to 35,754.75. The Nasdaq climbed 100.07 points or 0.6 percent to 15,786.99 and the S&P 500 rose 14.46 points or 0.3 percent to 4,701.21.

The choppy trading seen for most of the day came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

While stocks skyrocketed early this week, the rally came on the heels of the sharp pullback inspired by the detection of the Omicron variant of the .

A relatively quiet day on the U.S. economic front also kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of reports on weekly jobless claims, consumer prices and consumer sentiment.

Nonetheless, some positive sentiment was generated in reaction to comments from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) regarding the effectiveness of their Covid vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech said preliminary laboratory studies have demonstrated that three doses of their vaccine neutralize the Omicron variant.

Most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, although airline stocks moved sharply higher, driving the NYSE Arca Airline Index up by 3.1 percent.

Significant strength was also visible among tobacco stocks, as reflected by the 2.1 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index.

Oil service stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, resulting in a 1.7 percent gain by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. The strength among oil service stocks came amid a modest increased by the price of crude oil.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slumping $0.96 to $71.40 a barrel after rising $0.31 to $72.36 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after inching up $0.80 to $1,785.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $7.10 to $1,778.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 113.36 yen versus the 113.67 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1312 compared to yesterday's $1.1343.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday despite encouraging news about Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech. As inflation worries mount, focus turned to the release of U.S. inflation data on Friday and next week's Fed meeting.

Chinese shares rose for a third consecutive session as investors digested the latest inflation data. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 35.47 points, or 1 percent, to 3,673.04, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 257.99 points, or 1.1 percent, to 24,254.86.

Consumer prices in China were up 2.3 percent year-on-year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That was up from 1.5 percent in October but shy of expectations for a gain of 2.5 percent.

The bureau also said that producer prices jumped an annual 12.9 percent, topping forecasts for 12.4 percent but down from 13.5 percent a month earlier.

Japanese shares ended lower after a two-day surge. The Nikkei 225 Index slid 135.15 points, or 0.5 percent, to close at 28,725.47, after having risen 3 percent over the past two days. The broader Topix closed 0.6 percent lower at 1,990.79.

Precision instrument, textile and apparel, and metal product issues paced the declines. Market heavyweight SoftBank Group gained 1.1 percent. Toyota Motor shed 0.6 percent and Honda Motor dropped 1.1 percent after reports that they have been sued by a U.S. firm for infringements.

Australian markets ended slightly lower to snap a four-day winning streak after official data showed the payroll jobs recovery slowed in early November.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 20.90 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,384.50, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended down 17.80 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,689.40.

Tech and energy stocks led losses, while Sydney Airport rallied 2.9 percent after the country's competition regulator approved its takeover.

Energy stocks snapped a four-session winning streak despite oil extending overnight gains on optimism that the Omicron coronavirus variant will not cause a significant hit to demand.

Seoul stocks extended their winning streak to the 7th straight session as concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus eased two weeks after the first outbreak. The Kospi added 27.77 points, or 0.9 percent, to close at 3,029.57. Tech, steel and chemical stocks topped the gainers list.

Europe

European stocks have moved moderately lower on Thursday after many vaccine makers suggested they are working to alter the composition of vaccines to produce Omicron-specific shots.

As inflation worries mount, traders are looking ahead to Friday's report of U.S. consumer price inflation in November for additional clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy move. Official data released earlier in the day showed China's factory-gate inflation cooled slightly in November.

While the French CAC 40 Index has dipped by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.4 percent.

Finnish oil company Neste has also shown a significant move to the downside after the resignation of its chief executive officer.

Travel-related stocks have also come under pressure in London amid worries about the impact of tougher Covid-19 restrictions in England.

Rolls-Royce has also tumbled after a warning that international travel is recovering more slowly than expected, which is dragging down on its core jet engine .

German lender Deutsche Bank has also fallen after a Wall Street Journal report that it might have violated a criminal settlement.

Meanwhile, drug maker AstraZeneca has risen after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for its antibody cocktail, Evusheld.

Cardboard maker DS Smith has also moved higher after reporting an 80 percent surge in first-half profit and declaring a higher interim dividend.

L'Oréal has also advanced after the French cosmetics company agreed to acquire California-based skincare brand Youth To The People.

In economic news, German exports grew by adjusted 4.1 percent on a monthly basis in October, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in September, Destatis reported.

Economists had forecast an increase of 0.9 percent. On a yearly basis, exports growth improved to 8.1 percent from 7.2 percent.

U.K. recruiters reported a robust expansion in hiring activity in November, with both permanent placement and temp billing rising strongly, the latest KPMG and REC, U.K. Report on Jobs survey showed.

U.S. Economic Reports

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by much more than expected in the week ended December 4, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims slid to 184,000, a decrease of 43,000 from the previous week's revised level of 227,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 215,000 from the 222,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the bigger than expected decrease, jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since hitting 182,000 in September of 1969.

At 10 am ET, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on wholesale inventories in the month of October. Wholesale inventories are expected to surge by 2.1 percent.

The Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds at 1 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Rent The Runway (RENT) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the fashion rental company reported a wider fiscal third quarter net loss in its first earnings report as a public company.

Video game retailer GameStop (GME) may also see initial weakness after reporting a wider than expected fiscal third quarter loss.

On the other hand, shares of RH (RH) are seeing significant pre-market strength after the luxury home furnishings retailer reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results.

Video streaming company FuboTV (FUBO) may also move to the upside after J.P. Morgan Securities initiated coverage of the company's stock with an Overweight rating.

