Dithering Cryptos, Diminishing Bitcoin Dominance

Crypto market cap is at $2.34 trillion, rallying around 1 percent overnight. Bitcoin dominance, a metric that determines how much share of the overall crypto market share is owned by Bitcoin, dropped to a low of 39.79 percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at 40.67 percent whereas Ethereum's dominance is at 21.7 percent.

Of the 24-hour volume of $99.3 billion, Bitcoin's trading volume is $28.24 billion or 28.4 percent and Ethereum's $18.3 billion or 18.4 percent.

At Bitcoin's current price of $49,336.54, close to 20 percent of the holders are out-of-money.

Ethereum is currently trading at $4,299.64, after losing 0.67 percent on an overnight basis and 5.7 percent on a weekly basis.

Hong Kong-based venture capital Chiron Partners, has launched a $50 million ecosystem fund to support innovative projects coming up in the Terra blockchain ecosystem. The fund is titled Chiron Terra Fund I (CTI). 10th ranked Terra (LUNA) has shed 0.27 percent overnight but still gained 9.97 percent in the past week.

34th ranked NEAR Protocol (NEAR), 46th ranked UNUS SED LEO (LEO), 75th ranked Huobi Token (HT) and 88th ranked WAX (WAXP), are trading positive on a daily and weekly horizon.

WAXP is topping the daily price charts with a 34 percent overnight surge.

Smart Contracts market capitalization has declined by 0.4 percent to $750 billion. DeFi market cap is at $161 billion.

Web 3 crypto assets category surged 9 percent to $78 billion. Web3 or Web 3.0, is the next version of the internet, where services will run on blockchain. Polkadot (DOT), Chainlink (LINK) and Filecoin (FIL) are the most valuable coins in this category.

NFT & Collectibles surged by 2.8 percent to $64 billion. Metaverse rose 3 percent to $42 billion. Rallies in Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND) and THETA (THETA) added momentum to these sectors.

The Congressional testimony by top executives from leading crypto firms on Digital Assets and the Future of Finance examined the major issues facing the crypto industry. The forum, inter alia, examined the issue of stablecoins and the impact on the global dominance of the U.S. Dollar. Safety of Stablecoins, KYC/ AML concerns also were discussed during the much-anticipated hearing.

Meanwhile, the central banks of France, Switzerland, and Bank of International Settlements (BIS) have successfully conducted a wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency (wCBDC) trial involving both country's fiat notes. Project Jura explored how distributed ledger could be successfully leveraged to map out how future proof cross border settlement between financial institutions could look like. The experiment that commenced in 2020 also involved third-party technology service providers, including Accenture, Credit Suisse, Natixis, R3, SDX, and UBS.

In a similar move, The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) also published a report on its research project in wholesale central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) that emphasized the benefits of digitizing manual and paper-based banking processes using distributed ledger technology (DLT). The initiative dubbed Project Atom was conducted in collaboration with Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), National Australia Bank (NAB), Perpetual, and ConsenSys, along with additional input from King & Wood Mallesons.

The recent bouts of persistent volatility have tried to reinforce the thinking that crypto journey cannot be founded on the pursuit of short-term gain alone. The attractive valuations are incidental and not an end in itself. It is the technology that should be leveraged more than the financial products that have come up in response to the market dynamics.

