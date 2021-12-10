REO Speedwagon, Styx & Loverboy Announce Live & Unzoomed 2022 Tour

REO Speedwagon and Styx have announced plans to embark on a co-headlining tour of the U.S. next year with Loverboy as special guest.
The 35-date Live & Unzoomed Tour is set to kicks off on May 31 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and is currently scheduled to conclude on August 21 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York. The tour also features one show in Canada on August 16 in Toronto.
Tickets for various dates on the Live & Unzoomed Tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
A funny video announcing the tour was also released that shows Styx's Tommy Shaw and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin discussing over Zoom about what they did during Covid-19 pandemic, with Loverboy's Mike Reno "zoombombing" their video.
"I can't think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we've known for years and performed with on many a stage," Shaw says in a statement. "What a great night of music this will be!"
Adds Cronin, "Tommy and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour together. Add our great friends Mike Reno and the Loverboy guys, and I am totally psyched."
Meanwhile, Reno declares, "Best tour of the summer…guaranteed."
Tour Dates:
May 31 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
June 1 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 3 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 4 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino, Amphitheatre
June 7 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
June 8 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 10 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
June 11 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 13 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amphitheatre
June 14 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre
June 17 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 18 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 19 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 8 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
July 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 12 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
July 13 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre
July 15 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 16 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 19 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 22 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre
July 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 24 - Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 5 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 8 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 10 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 12 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 14 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 17 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 19 @ Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 20 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 21 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
(Photo: Randee St. Nicholas)
