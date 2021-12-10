REO Speedwagon, Styx & Loverboy Announce Live & Unzoomed 2022 Tour

REO Speedwagon and Styx have announced plans to embark on a co-headlining tour of the U.S. next year with Loverboy as special guest.

The 35-date Live & Unzoomed Tour is set to kicks off on May 31 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and is currently scheduled to conclude on August 21 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York. The tour also features one show in Canada on August 16 in Toronto.

Tickets for various dates on the Live & Unzoomed Tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

A funny video announcing the tour was also released that shows Styx's Tommy Shaw and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin discussing over Zoom about what they did during Covid-19 pandemic, with Loverboy's Mike Reno "zoombombing" their video.

"I can't think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we've known for years and performed with on many a stage," Shaw says in a statement. "What a great night of music this will be!"

Adds Cronin, "Tommy and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour together. Add our great friends Mike Reno and the Loverboy guys, and I am totally psyched."

Meanwhile, Reno declares, "Best tour of the summer…guaranteed."

Tour Dates:

May 31 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

June 1 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 3 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 4 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino, Amphitheatre

June 7 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

June 8 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 10 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 11 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 13 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amphitheatre

June 14 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

June 17 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 18 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 19 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 12 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

July 13 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

July 15 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 16 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 19 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 22 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre

July 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 24 - Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 5 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 8 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 10 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 12 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 14 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 17 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 19 @ Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 20 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 21 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

