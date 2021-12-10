Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2022 'Sour' World Tour

Breakout pop star Olivia Rodrigo has announced plans to embark on a world tour next spring and summer in support of her blockbuster debut album, Sour.

Rodrigo is set to kick of her huge trek on April 2, 2021 at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. She is set to perform across Vancouver, Seattle, Boston, Austin, Detroit, Las Vegas, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and more. European shows will commence in June and July.

Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen are set to provide support during select shows. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10.

Rodrigo's debut studio album Sour, which was released on May 21, 2021, via Geffen Records, debuted atop the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart.

The album received Grammy nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while "Drivers License" contends for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Rodrigo is also nominated for Best New Artist.

Olivia Rodrigo 2022 Tour Dates:

04/02 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

04/05 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds *

04/06 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *

04/07 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

04/09 - Salt Lake City, UT @ UCCU Center *

04/11 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

04/12 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

04/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *

04/15 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

04/16 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

04/19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *

04/20 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory *

04/22 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

04/23 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre *

04/26 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

04/27 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

04/29 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

04/30 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

05/03 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

05/04 - Washington, DC @ Anthem ^

05/06 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^

05/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^

05/09 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

05/10 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House ^

05/13 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater ^

05/14 - Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

05/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^

05/18 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^

05/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea ^

05/21 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

05/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

05/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

06/11 - Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark #

06/13 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall #

06/15 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622 #

06/16 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique #

06/18 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium #

06/19 - Brussels, BE @ Forest National #

06/21 - Paris, FR @ Zénith #

06/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live #

06/29 - Cork, IE @ Live at the Marquee #

06/30 - Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park #

07/02 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow #

07/03 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester #

07/04 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham #

07/06 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo #

07/07 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo #

* = w/ Gracie Abrams

^ = w/ Holly Humberstone

# = w/ Baby Queen

(Photo: Erica Hernandez)

