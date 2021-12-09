Publix Super Markets Heiress Carol Barnett Passes Away At 65

Heiress of Publix grocery chain Carol Jenkins Barnett, 65, passed away on Tuesday night due to complications arising from Alzheimer disease. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Publix said that Barnett died "late last evening in her home surrounded by her loving family."



Barnett suffered from early-stage Alzheimer's, having been diagnosed with the disease at age 59. Even though more than six million Americans suffer from this degenerative condition, only about 5 percent develop symptoms before the age of 65, according to data from the National Institute on Aging.



Barnett's father, George W. Jenkins had opened the first Publix store in Winter Haven, Florida in 1930 and at present, Publix Super Markets operates 1,300 stores across the state. Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the country with the Jenkins family owning 20 percent, while the remaining 20 percent is with the employees.

Barnett began her career as a cashier at a Publix store in the Grove Parks Shopping Center and then moved to the company's corporate marketing research and development department in 1979. She was then elected to the company Board of Directors in 1983 and was a part of the Board till she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016.

Barnett was the richest resident of Polk County, Florida and has been part of Forbes list of World Billionaires every year for the last decade with an estimated net worth of $8.8 billion in 2020.

Barnett was a great philanthropist and especially loved helping children. Her sons, Wesley Barnett and Nicholas Barnett, are also important local area philanthropists like their mother.

Wesley Barnett said, 'My mother had a passion for helping others, especially children,' She felt privileged to be able to support many causes locally and beyond. Her father and mother instilled in her a sense of responsibility to her community and she has in turn taught that to my brother and me and our families by her shining example.'

The company said that in the statement that in addition to her service at Publix, Carol Jenkins Barnett made significant contributions to many non-profit organizations and for the betterment of all children with investments in early childhood education programs.

