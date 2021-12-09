Japan Producer Prices Jump 0.6% In November

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.6 percent on month in November, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the upwardly revised 1.4 percent gain in October (originally 1.2 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices soared 9.0 percent - again beating forecasts for 8.5 percent and up from 8.0 percent in the previous month.

Export prices (contract currency basis) added 0.5 percent on month and 9.4 percent on year, the central bank said, while import prices surged 4.3 percent on month and 35.7 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.