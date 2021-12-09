Hong Kong Stock Market Due For Consolidation On Friday

The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 900 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 24,250-point plateau although it's likely to see profit taking on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative, with profit taking expected particularly among the oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets finished lower and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and companies.

For the day, the index gained 257.96 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 24,254.86 after trading between 24,153.72 and 24,324.84.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies improved 1.67 percent, while AIA Group sank 0.36 percent, Alibaba Group gathered 2.32 percent, Alibaba Health Info skyrocketed 6.37 percent, ANTA Sports rose 1.73 percent, China Life Insurance strengthened 1.50 percent, China Mengniu Dairy perked 2.27 percent, China Resources Land climbed 2.49 percent, CITIC increased 1.34 percent, CNOOC fell 0.13 percent, Country Garden soared 4.52 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 6.13 percent, Galaxy Entertainment lost 0.23 percent, Hang Lung Properties gained 1.78 percent, Henderson Land spiked 3.18 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gathered 1.03 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.46 percent, Li Ning advanced 2.22 percent, Longfor rallied 2.90 percent, Meituan gained 0.73 percent, New World Development was up 1.13 percent, Sands China jumped 2.84 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 1.04 percent, Techtronic Industries added 1.85 percent, Xiaomi Corporation was up 0.94 percent, WuXi Biologics accelerated 3.14 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Thursday. The Dow moved into the green for a time before ending flat, while the NASDAQ and S&P 500 finished solidly in the red.

The Dow eased 0.06 points to finish at 25,754.69, while the NASDAQ tumbled 269.62 points or 1.71 percent to close at 15,517.37 and the S&P 500 dropped 33.76 points or 0.72 percent to end at 4,667.45.

The pullback on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on the recent strength in the markets, which saw stocks recover strongly from the post-Thanksgiving sell-off triggered by the detection of the Omicron variant of the .

With concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant easing, traders are now looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. Reports suggest the Fed could decide to double the pace of tapering its asset purchase program to $30 billion per month.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time jobless claims pulled back by much more than expected last week.

Crude oil settled lower Thursday amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand following several countries imposing fresh restrictions on movements to curb the spread of Omicron. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January sank $1.42 or 2 percent at $70.94 a barrel.

