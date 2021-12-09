Philippines October Trade Deficit $4.016 Billion

The Philippines posted a merchandise trade deficit of $4.016 billion in October, the statistics bureau said on Friday.

That follows the $3.995 billion shortfall in September.

Imports surged 25.1 percent on year, up from the upwardly revised 24.9 percent jump in the previous month (originally 24.8 percent).

Exports added an annual 2.0 percent, easing from the upwardly revised 6.4 percent increase a month earlier (originally 6.3 percent).

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.