Malaysia Industrial Production Accelerates In October

Malaysia's industrial production grew in October, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose 5.5 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.5 percent increase in September. Economists had expected a 1.9 percent growth.

The growth in production was mainly driven by a rise in production of manufacturing industry and electricity.

Manufacturing output grew 8.0 percent yearly in October, following a 4.0 percent increase in the previous month.

Among other sectors, the mining and quarrying output decreased 3.5 percent, while electricity output grew 4.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 4.8 percent in October.

