European Economics Preview: UK GDP Data Due

Monthly GDP, industrial production and foreign trade reports are due from the UK on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK monthly GDP data. The is forecast to grow 0.4 percent on month in October, following September's 0.6 percent increase.

The ONS is also slated to publish UK industrial production and foreign trade figures. The visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 14.06 billion in October compared to GBP 14.74 billion shortfall in September.

In the meantime, revised consumer price data from Germany is due. Final consumer price inflation is seen at 5.2 percent in November, unchanged from the flash estimate.

Also, Statistics Norway releases consumer and producer prices for November. Inflation is expected to advance to 4.6 percent from 3.5 percent in October.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production figures are due from Spain, the Czech Republic and Austria. Spain industrial output is forecast to expand 0.7 percent annually in October, but weaker than the 1.2 percent growth posted in September.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is slated to release industrial production figures. Economists forecast output to grow 0.4 percent month-on-month, after rising 0.1 percent in September.

At 4.05 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at an event.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.