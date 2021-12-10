Dutch Industrial Production Growth Slows In October

Dutch industrial production increased at a softer pace in October, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production grew 9.9 percent year-on-year in October, after a 11.6 percent rise in September. Output increased for the eighth month in a row.

More than eighty percent of all classes in industry produced more in October. Production in the machine industry grew the most, by 57.0 percent.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.1 percent in October.

Economic News

