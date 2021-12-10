Finland Industrial Production Growth Eases In October

Finland's industrial production rose at a softer pace in October, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 0.2 percent month-on-month in October, after a 0.7 percent rise in September.

Manufacturing output decreased 0.4 percent monthly in October, while production of mining and quarrying grew 11.5 percent.

Among industries, production electrical and electronic industry gained 3.4 percent and metal industry rose 0.7 percent. Production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and food industry increased by 1.0 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, industrial output increased a working-day adjusted 5.5 percent in October, after a 6.7 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders grew 16.0 percent yearly in October, after a 38.3 percent rise in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.