Turkey Jobless Rate Falls In October

Turkey's jobless rate and unemployment declined in October, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 11.2 percent in October from 11.4 percent in September.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 10.7 percent in October from 12.8 percent in the same month last year. In September, the unemployment rate was 11.1 percent.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 3.717 million in October from 4.058 million in the same month last year.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, decreased by 0.8 percentage points monthly to 20.1 percent in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.