Turkish Inflation Expectations Accelerate Sharply: CB Survey

Turkish inflation expectations accelerated sharply in December, results of a monthly survey by the central bank showed Friday.



The end of the current year inflation expectation jumped to 23.85 percent in December from 19.31 percent in November, the latest Survey of Market Participants by the TCMB showed.



The figure has accelerated steadily since January.



Annual inflation was forecast at 21.39 percent at the end of next 12 months, the survey found.



The monthly inflation is forecast to slow to 2.99 percent in January from 3.37 percent in December.



The current year GDP growth was estimated at 9.9 percent and the growth for next year was forecast at 4.1 percent.

