Lithuania Trade Balance Swings To Deficit In October

Lithuania's trade balance swung to deficit in October, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 336.9 million in October versus a surplus of EUR 31.1 million in the same month last year. In September, the trade deficit was EUR 248.6 million.

Exports grew 16.4 percent year-on-year in October, after a 17.9 percent rise in September.

Imports rose 30.1 percent yearly in October, after a 32.7 percent growth in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, exports gained 2.6 percent in October and imports increased 5.1 percent.

