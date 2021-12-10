Spain House Price Inflation At 2-year High

Spain's house prices rose at the fastest pace in two years during the third quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



The house price index rose 4.2 percent year-on-year following a 3.3 percent increase in the second quarter. House price inflation accelerated for a second straight quarter.



The latest increase was the biggest since the third quarter of 2019, the INE said.



House price inflation for new homes dropped to 4.1 percent from 6.0 percent.

Prices for second-hand housing rose 4.3 percent annually after a 2.9 percent increase in the previous quarter.



On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the house price index rose 2.1 percent in the three months to September after a 2.4 percent increase in the June quarter.



New home prices rose 2.8 percent sequentially and prices for existing homes climbed 1.9 percent.

