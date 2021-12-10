UK 1-year Inflation Expectations Surge: BoE/Kantar Survey

UK inflation expectations for the coming year surged and more respondents expect interest rates to increase over the next 12 months, results of a quarterly survey by the Bank of England and market research firm Kantar showed Friday.

Median expectations of the rate of inflation over the coming year climbed to 3.2 percent from 2.7 percent in the August survey.

The survey showed that 60 percent of respondents expected rates to rise over the next 12 months, up from 43 percent in August.



The central bank's latest quarterly survey of public attitudes to inflation, was undertaken between November 9 and 15.

