Italy Industrial Production Grows For Second Month

Italy's industrial production rose for a second straight month in October, but the pace of growth was slower than expected, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed Friday.



The calendar-adjusted industrial production index rose 2.0 percent year-on-year following a 4.5 percent climb in September, revised from 4.4 percent. Output had declined 0.1 percent in August.



Economists had forecast a 3.3 percent increase.



Production of intermediate goods grew 3.4 percent and that of consumer goods increased 2.7 percent. Energy output rose 1.8 percent, while manufacture of capital goods decreased 0.1 percent.



Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, the wood, paper and printing goods, the food, beverages and tobacco products, and machinery and equipment increased in October.

Declines were seen in the manufacture of means of transport, mining activities, computers and electronics products, and in other manufacturing industries.

The unadjusted industrial production index decreased 1.1 percent annually in October after a 4.6 percent increase in the previous month.



The seasonally adjusted industrial production index fell 0.6 percent from September, when output grew 0.1 percent. The latest decline was the worst since May. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent increase.

Economic News

