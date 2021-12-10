Romania Trade Deficit Widens In October

Romania's trade deficit widened in October and the growth in imports outpaced that of exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 2.465 billion in October from EUR 1.802 billion in the same month last year. In September, the trade deficit was EUR 2.131 billion.

Exports rose 4.6 percent annually in October, same as seen in September.

Imports gained 11.8 percent yearly in October, following an 11.4 percent rise in the previous month.

For the January to October, period, the trade deficit was EUR 19.209 billion. Exports rose 19.6 percent and imports rose 21.8 percent.

Economic News

