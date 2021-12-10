Czech Inflation Rises For Fifth Month

The Czech consumer price inflation accelerated for the fifth month in a row in November, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 6.0 percent in November from 5.8 percent in October.

This acceleration of price growth came mainly from higher prices in transport.

Prices of goods in total and services went up 5.0 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent in November, while economists had expected a rise of 0.8 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.