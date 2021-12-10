Slovakia Industrial Production Decline Slows In October

Slovakia's industrial production decreased at a softer pace in October, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 0.6 percent year-on-year in October, following a 4.8 percent decline in September.

Production declined for the second straight month. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 3.0 monthly in October.

For the January to October period, industrial production grew 11.3 percent compared to previous year.

Among the main industrial groups, intermediate goods increased 14.2 and consumer durable gained by 13.1 percent.

Production of capital goods rose 10.7 percent and those of energy grew 10.0 percent. Production for non-durable goods grew 4.1 percent.

