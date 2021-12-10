Austria Production Index Growth Eases In October

Austria's production index rose at a softer pace in October, as industrial production and construction output increased, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The production index increased 3.3 percent year-on-year in October, after a 4.8 percent rise in September.

Industrial production gained 4.1 percent annually in October and construction output grew 1.6 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the production index declined 0.2 percent in October, following a 0.7 percent fall in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 0.1 percent in October and construction output declined 1.3 percent.

