Bulgaria Industrial Production Growth Remains Strong

Bulgaria's industrial production growth remained robust in October, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 9.7 percent year-on-year in October, same as seen in September.

Manufacturing output grew 3.5 percent annually in October, following a 5.9 percent increase in the previous month.

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production, and output of mining and quarrying gained by 52.3 percent and 19.1 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.7 percent in October, after a 1.3 percent growth in the preceding month.

Economic News

