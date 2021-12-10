Greece Inflation, Industrial Production Rises

Greece's consumer prices increased in November, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.

Industrial production increased in October, separate report from the statistical office revealed.

The consumer price index rose 4.8 percent year-on-year in November, following a 3.4 percent increase in October.

Prices for housing grew 17.7 percent annually in November and transport gained 9.3 percent. Prices for clothing and footwear gained 3.9 percent and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 3.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in November, after a 1.5 percent growth in the prior month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.0 percent annually in November, following a 2.8 percent gain in October.

On a monthly basis, HICP increased 0.3 percent in November, after a 1.1 percent gain in the preceding month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production grew 16.5 percent annually in October, after a 9.9 percent gain in September.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production declined 3.2 percent in October, after a 9.8 percent growth in the prior month.

