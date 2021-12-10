Portugal Trade Deficit Widens In October

Portugal's trade deficit widened in October, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.985 billion in October from EUR 1.014 million in the same month last year. In September, the deficit was EUR 1.765 million.

Exports gained 3.0 percent year-on-year in October, after a 9.9 percent rise in September.

Imports grew 17.5 percent annually in October, after a 17.9 percent rise in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, exports rose 1.9 percent and imports increased 4.4 percent.

