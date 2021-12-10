Latvia Trade Deficit Widens In October

Latvia's trade deficit widened in October, amid a rise in both exports and imports, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 269.7 million in October from EUR 96.7 million in the same month last year. In September, the trade deficit was EUR 188.7 million.

Exports rose 22.8 percent annually in October and imports increased 33.1 percent.

The major export partners were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and UK and those of import were Lithuania, Russia, Federation, Poland and Germany.

