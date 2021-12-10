Moderna Announces Positive Interim Phase 1 Data For MRNA Flu Vaccine

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) announced the positive interim data from the Phase 1 study of its quadrivalent seasonal flu vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010.

In the study, mRNA-1010 successfully boosted hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) assay geometric mean titers against all strains 29 days after vaccination at all doses tested in both younger and older adults.

In the Phase 1 study, mRNA-1010 was evaluated at 50 µg, 100 µg and 200 µg dose levels in younger adult (age 18-49) and older adult (age 50+) cohorts. No significant safety findings were observed through day 29.

Minimal dose response was observed between the 50 µg, 100 µg and 200 µg dose levels, suggesting the potential to explore even lower doses.

Adverse reactions were generally reported more frequently in younger adults compared to older adults, and at higher dose levels.

In addition, the company said that the Phase 2 study of mRNA-1010 was initiated in November to confirm dose across three dose levels, including a lower 25 µg dose level, and the two lowest dose levels from Phase 1 (50 µg and 100 µg) with approximately 150 participants per arm.

The Phase 2 study was fully enrolled in November (N=500), and interim analysis is expected in early 2022. Preparation for the Phase 3 study for mRNA-1010 is already underway, including manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Moderna announced two beyond quadrivalent development candidates which the company believes offer the opportunity to expand strain coverage and enhance tools available to public authorities when selecting antigens.

mRNA-1011 will have one additional hemagglutinin (HA) antigen and mRNA-1012 will have two additional HA antigens.

Separately, the company previously announced that it is also developing two next-generation flu candidates that incorporate neuraminidase antigens to broaden immunity beyond hemagglutinin (mRNA-1020, mRNA-1030).

Moderna said it aims to develop a pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine, which the company plans to continuously customize. The company believes that it could be first to market with a COVID + Flu + RSV booster vaccine.

Moderna's RSV vaccine candidate (mRNA-1345) demonstrated positive Phase 1 results and the Company's Phase 2/3 study is ongoing.

