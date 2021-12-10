India Industrial Production Rises Less Than Expected

India's industrial production grew less than expected in October, data from the statistics ministry revealed on Friday.

Industrial output grew 3.2 percent on a yearly basis, after rising 3.3 percent in September. Production had advanced 4.5 percent in the same period last year.



Economists had forecast an annual growth of 4 percent for October.

Within overall production, mining logged a double-digit growth of 11.4 percent in October. At the same time, manufacturing and electricity output rose 2 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

During April to October, industrial production advanced 20.0 percent from the same period last year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.