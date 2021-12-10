Bay Street Likely To Open With Positive Bias

Canadian shares are likely to open with a positive bias on Friday, tracking higher crude oil prices. The somewhat subdued trend in European amid concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus may limit market's upside.

Data on U.S. consumer inflation for the month of November, and consumer sentiment data for December are likely to make a significant impact on the market.

The mood is likely to remain cautious with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, scheduled to take place on December 14 & 15.

Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) reported adjusted net income of $47.8 million, or diluted net earnings of $1.06 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with $42.3 million, or $0.91 per share in the year ago quarter.

The Canadian stock market ended weak on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, amid uncertainty about the potential impact of the Omicron variant of the on economic recovery. Worries about China Evergrande's default and its impact on growth in the world's largest weighed as well.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 151.86 points or 0.72% at 20,925.49, nearly 30 points off the day's low of 20,897.31. The index shed about 0.4% on Wednesday.

Asian stocks ended lower on Friday as investors avoided big bets ahead of U.S. consumer inflation data for November due this evening and the FOMC meeting next week.

It is expected that the Federal Reserve could decide to double the pace of tapering its asset purchase program to $30 billion per month.

European stocks are recovering after a weak start and are hovering around the unchanged line around noon with investors making cautious moves, tracking updates about the Omicron variant, and digesting the latest batch of economic data.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January are up $0.82 or 1.16% at $71.76 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $3.30 or 0.19% at $1,773.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.148 or 0.7% at $21.865 an ounce.

