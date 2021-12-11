Ted Nugent Says He Couldn't Have 'Meaningful Dialogue' With David Lee Roth Due To Drugs

Ted Nugent says that he couldn't have a "meaningful dialogue" with Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth as he was "out of his mind" on drugs.

During an interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz," Nugent was asked if ever had any interactions with Roth.

He replied, "I did — a few times. And I admire and praise his gifts; he's a monster. Tell me that all that David Lee Roth music with Van Halen isn't a smile eruption in our life."

"I've always been militantly against substance abuse, and it's an absolute crime — literally and figuratively — and David's a perfect example," he continued. "Again, I love him — I hope he's happy, I hope he's healthy. He seems to know what happiness and is; God bless him. Thank you, David, for enriching our lives with your incredible music. God bless you."

"But tragically — and this goes to Eddie too, and my encounters with Jimi Hendrix and so many people — you couldn't have a meaningful dialogue. It was all stoned disconnect, whereas when I sat down with B.B. King and when I sit down with Joe Perry and Steven Tyler, even though there were moments when it was hopeless — there were moments… And Sammy Hagar's a perfect example," Nugent added.

He added that he spent "incredible amount of hours" with several iconic musicians, but "there was nothing to be shared" as they were "drunk or stoned."

"All those moments reinforce my anger and hate for people who leave the world to drop out comfortably numb. They don't make anybody happy," Nugent said. "They don't owe me happiness, but wouldn't it have been great for a smartass like David Lee Roth and a smartass like Ted Nugent to discuss the art of smartass? I would have loved to have had that conversation, but there was no chance for it — the guy was out of his mind."

Nugent recently completed his new studio album called Detroit Muscle, which is due on April 29, 2022 via Pavement Music.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News