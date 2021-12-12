Mötley Crüe, Iron Maiden Leading Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Fan Poll

Mötley Crüe and Iron Maiden are currently leading a fan poll at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Although the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will not announce its 2022 nominees until January, Mötley Crüe and Iron Maiden are currently in first and second place, respectively, in a fan poll of 23,000 votes from visitors to the museum in Cleveland.

The poll doesn't contribute in any way to induction, but it might serves as a suggestion to the selection committee. The hard rock acts are followed by Pat Benatar, Blink-182, Dave Matthews Band, Dolly Parton, Weezer, Cher, Styx and Boston in the top 10 of the poll.

Other notable fan choices on the list include Weird Al Yankovic (No. 11), Alice in Chains (No. 17), Ozzy Osbourne (No. 18), Foreigner (No. 25), and Phil Collins (No. 28).

This year, the Rock Hall inducted Carole King, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Go's, Foo Fighters, Tuna Turner as a solo artist and Jay-Z.

Both Mötley Crüe and Iron Maiden have previously slammed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx claimed that "we were told by the Hall of Fame that we would never get in, because of how we've acted, so that's kind of it."

In an interview, Sixx had claimed he would "probably decline" a Rock Hall induction.

"It's a fixed old-boy network that has lost touch with art, songwriting craft, lyrics and influential music and usually has other agendas at hand," Sixx said. "Young bands tell me it's a joke and these bands are the future."

Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson also claimed he would reject induction.

"I actually think the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an utter and complete load of bollocks, to be honest with you," Dickinson said. "It's run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn't know rock 'n' roll if it hit them in the face. They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking f---ing beer."

