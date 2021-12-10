logo
Breaking News
  

Royal Dutch Shell Shareholders Vote In Support Of Relocation To London

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Shareholders of oil giant Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B,RDSB.L,RDSA.L,RDS-A) on Friday voted in approval for the company's plans to overhaul its tax residence and shift its headquarters to the U.K. from the Netherlands.

The shareholders also approved the proposal to simplify its share structure to eliminate the complexity of Shell's A/B share structure.

Nearly 58% of outstanding shares cast their votes, with preliminary results showing that nearly 99.8% of shareholders supported the special resolution enabling the corporate structure change.

Shell's Chair, Sir Andrew Mackenzie, said: "This resounding support from shareholders to amend Shell's Articles of Association will enable a simplification of the company's share structure and an increase in the speed and flexibility of capital and portfolio actions."

"The Board believes that the simplification will strengthen Shell's competitiveness and accelerate both shareholder distributions and delivery of its strategy to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society," he added.

"A final Board decision will be taken following completion of the consultation with the relevant Shell staff councils. The Board intends to proceed with the simplification as soon as reasonably practicable provided that it remains, in the Board's view, in the best interests of the company and shareholders as a whole. In making its final decision, the Board will take into account all relevant factors."

The company's board had presented the proposal in November, stating that it would simplify its share structure and increase the speed and flexibility of capital and portfolio actions.

"We have considerable operations here in the Netherlands ... and that will not be changed one bit by the possible change in location," Chairman Andrew Mackenzie said ahead of the vote.

Meanwhile, according to critics, Shell's decision to shift its headquarters was driven by a recent Dutch court ruling that ordered the company to cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Apple Sued Over Watch Safety Issues
Apple Inc. has been sued for allegedly covering watch safety hazard that can cause injuries. In a proposed class action lawsuit filed in Oakland, California federal court, certain Apple Watch customers accused that Apple failed to provide enough space inside the watch to allow for swelling of the internal lithium battery. This causes the screens of the wearable fitness trackers to detach, crack
Mark Of Fifth Avenue Children's Robes Recalled
Harriman, New York - based Mark of Fifth Avenue is recalling certain children's robes citing violation of federal flammability standard and burn risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced. The recall involves about 10,000 units of Star Art in Linen-branded children's 100% polyester robes.
Imports At US' Major Retail Container Ports Expected To Register Largest Volume
As retailers prepare to meet increased consumer demand for the 2021 Holiday Season, the year is expected to end with imports at major retail container ports in the U.S. showing the largest volume and fastest growth on record for the year 2021, despite COVID-19 induced supply chain disruptions, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report by the National Retail Federation or NRF.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap