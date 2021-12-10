TSX Ends Weak For 3rd Straight Day, But Gains 1.2% In Week

The Canadian market ended weak on Friday, extending losses for a third straight session. However, with select stocks finding some support at lower levels, the market's loss was just marginal.

Telecom and energy stocks found some support, while healthcare stocks declined sharply. Consumer staples, information and materials shares were also weak.

Investors continued to focus on updates about the Omicron variant, and digested the data on U.S. consumer price inflation.

Data from the Labor Department showed U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest annual rate of in nearly 40 years in November. The report showed the annual rate of growth in consumer prices accelerated to 6.8% in November from 6.2% in October, reflecting the biggest jump since June of 1982.

Core consumer prices were up 4.9% in November, compared to the same month a year ago, showing the biggest annual increase since June of 1991.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 34.87 points or 0.17% at 20,890.62. The index, which advanced to 21,021.92 in early trades, touched a low of 20,833.59 in the session. Despite three successive days of losses, the TSX gained about 1.2% in the week, having moved up by 1.1% and 1.5%, respectively on Monday and Tuesday.

Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), North West Company (NWC.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) declined 2 to 5%.

Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) climbed 5.65%. The bank reported adjusted net income of $47.8 million, or diluted net earnings of $1.06 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with $42.3 million, or $0.91 per share in the year ago quarter.

Cnooc Limited (CNU.TO), AutoCanada (ACQ.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO) and Nutrien (NTR.TO) gained 1.3 to 3.5%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed Canadian industries operated at 81.4% of their production capacity in the third quarter of 2021, down from 82% in the second quarter and below market expectations of 83%.

