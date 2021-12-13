Finland Current Account Logs Deficit In October

Finland's current account posted deficit in October, data published by Statistics Finland revealed on Monday.

The current account balance showed a deficit of EUR 1.95 billion in October compared to a surplus of EUR 1.15 billion in September. This was the first shortfall in six months.

In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 841 million.

The goods account in balance of payment terms was EUR 0.1 billion in surplus. Meanwhile, the service account was in deficit.

The primary income account was EUR 1.5 billion in deficit. At the same time, the secondary income account was EUR 0.2 billion in deficit.

Data showed that the 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 2.8 billion in surplus.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.