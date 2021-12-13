Turkish Industrial Production, Retail Sales Growth Slows

Turkey's industrial production and retail sales growth eased in October, data from Turkstat showed on Monday.

Industrial production increased 8.5 percent annually in October, following a 9.0 percent rise in September. Economists had forecast an 8.3 percent increase.

Among the sub-sectors, output in mining and quarrying increased 9.2 percent annually in October and that in manufacturing grew 9.2 percent. Electricity, gas, steam production rose 3.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production grew 0.6 percent in October, after a 1.5 percent decline in the prior month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales increased 15.2 percent yearly in October, after a 17.2 percent growth in September.

Sales of non-food sales increased 24.5 percent annually in October and automotive fuel sales grew 6.0 percent. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco gained 4.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.9 percent in October, after a 1.8 percent growth in the preceding month.

