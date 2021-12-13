Romania Industrial Production Falls In October

Romania's industrial production declined in October, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 0.9 percent month-on-month in October.

Manufacturing output decreased 1.6 percent monthly in October.

Meanwhile, electricity production gained 5.2 percent and that in mining and quarrying grew 2.8 percent

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 6.1 percent in October.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production decreased 1.5 percent monthly in October and declined 8.6 percent from a year ago.

