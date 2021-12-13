Rightmove Sees Closer To Normal UK Housing Market In 2022

The UK housing market is set for a closer to normal trend during 2022, following a hectic eighteen months, the property website Rightmove forecast on Monday.

The agency said a better balance of supply and demand will suit more hesitant movers who may have held back from this year's frenzied market.

Data showed that there was a seasonal fall in house prices in December, down 0.7 percent from the previous month compared to a 0.6 percent drop this time a year ago.

On a yearly basis, house prices advanced 6.3 percent in December, the same rate as seen in November.

Rightmove forecast house prices to climb 5 percent next year.

"A rise in interest rates is likely next year, and whilst a rise is often regarded as unhelpful to the market, a slowing of the fast pace of sales, and associated pace of price rises, will help the return to more normality that will suit many movers," Tim Bannister, Rightmove's director of property data, said.

Bannister said buyer demand and market momentum remain strong going into 2022, with November showing buyer numbers 41 percent up on the election-subdued 2019, and still 3 percent up on booming 2020.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.