Ireland Construction Sector Continues To Expand Strongly

Ireland's construction sector continued to expand in November with new order growth hitting a three-month high, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The Ulster Bank construction Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 56.3 in November, but down from 56.9 in October. However, the score still indicates a sharp monthly increase in total activity.

All three broad categories of construction posted expansion for the first time in four months in November. Civil engineering returned to growth and rates of growth in housing and commercial activity remained marked.

New order growth picked up to a three-month high in November. Due to higher workloads, construction firms expanded their staffing levels for the eighth consecutive month.

Input costs continued to rise at a considerable pace in November.

Companies remained optimistic that activity will continue to rise over the coming year. Expectations of further improvements in customer demand were central to hopes for growth of activity.

