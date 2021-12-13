Turkey Current Account Surplus Increases In October

Turkey's current account surplus increased sharply in October, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey said on Monday.

The current account surplus surged to $3.15 billion from $1.67 billion in September. In the same period last year, the balance showed a shortfall of $93 million.

Gold and energy excluded current account indicated $7.72 billion surplus in October.

The surplus on goods and services trade widened to $4 billion from $2.67 billion a month ago.

The balance on goods, services and primary income posted a surplus of $3.02 billion versus $1.63 billion surplus in the previous month. The secondary income rose to $132 million from $38 million.

Further, data showed that direct investment recorded net inflow of $337 million.

Economic News

