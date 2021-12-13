Turkish Current Account Surplus Rises In October

Turkey's current account surplus increased in October, data from the central bank showed on Monday.

The current account surplus increased to $3.156 billion in October from $1.674 million in September. Economists had forecast a surplus of $1.7 billion.

The goods trade surplus increased to $146 million in October and the services surplus rose to $3.863 billion.

Gold and energy excluded current account indicated $7.721 billion surplus, which was observed as $3.106 billion surplus in the same month of the previous year.

Under services, travel item recorded a net inflow of $3.025 billion in October.

The primary income account posted a net outflow of $985 million in October, while the secondary income account surplus was $132.00 million.

The capital account deficit was $1.0 million in October. The financial account registered a surplus of $4.327 billion.

Economic News

