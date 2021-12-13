World Market Trends At 6 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock market indicators remained buoyant despite high inflation in the U.S. and a series of monetary policy reviews lined up for the week. As per data released on Friday, annual inflation rate in the U.S. accelerated to 6.8 percent in November. The reading was the highest since June of 1982, and in line with the forecasts. Asian stock markets finished mostly positive. European stocks too are in predominantly green zone. American stock futures point to positive opening. The Dollar Index has surged ahead in the backdrop of the spike in inflation and the likely advancing of the interest rate hiking cycle. Ten-year bond yields however declined ahead of central bank rate decisions. Oil continued its uptick despite concerns over Omicron's spread. Gold too edged up. Cryptocurrencies remain stable. Bitcoin and Ethereum are close to the flat-line.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 36,051.40, up 0.22%

S&P 500 at 4,725.90, up 0.29%

Germany's DAX at 15,758.40, up 0.86%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,281.88, down 0.14%

France's CAC 40 at 7,007.75, up 0.23%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,228.47, up 0.70%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,640.49, up 0.71%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,379.30, up 0.35%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,681.08, up 0.40%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,954.58, down 0.17%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1265, down 0.40%

GBPUSD at 1.3245 down 0.18%

USDJPY at 113.66, up 0.25%

AUDUSD at 0.7130, down 0.57%

USDCAD at 1.2753, up 0.26%

Dollar Index at 96.40, up 0.31%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.474%, down 1.04%

Germany at -0.3630%, down 3.71%

France at -0.018%, down 260.00%

U.K. at 0.7165%, down 3.44%

Japan at 0.044%, down 10.20%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (January) at $71.80, up 0.18%

Brent Oil Futures (February) at $75.27, up 0.16%

Gold Futures (February) at $1,786.35, up 0.09%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $48,820.93 up 0.13%

Ethereum at $3,997.68, down 0.07%

Binance Coin at $547.76, down 2.46%

Solana at $166.68, down 0.93%

Cardano at $1.31, down 0.98%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News