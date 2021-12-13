Jack White Announces 2022 'Supply Chain Issues' Tour

Jack White has announced the first dates of his "Supply Chain Issues" Tour, covering North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.
The tour will begin with two special Fear Of The Dawn album release shows on April 8 and 9, 2022, at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre and continue through August 29 in Kansas City. The tour includes White's first headline shows in four years.
Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to first pre-sale tickets beginning December 13 at 10 am local time. Additionally, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. shows beginning December 14 at 10 am local time until December 16 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
Fans can also register for a December 16 pre-sale by saving "Taking Me Back" at https://ffm.to/savetakingmeback. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am local time on December 17.
A special edition "Taking Me Back" tricolor 7" will be available at all Third Man Records storefronts on December 11.
Tour Dates:
April 08 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
April 09 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
April 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
April 12 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena
April 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
April 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
April 17 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
April 19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
April 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
April 23 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
April 24 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival *
April 26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 30 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
May 01 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
May 23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
May 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
May 27 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum
May 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
May 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
June 01 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
June 03 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
June 04 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 06 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
June 07 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
June 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
June 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
June 11 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center
June 27 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
June 28 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
June 30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
July 01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
July 02 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
July 04 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
July 07 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant
July 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival *
July 14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
July 15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
July 16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
July 18 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
July 19 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
July 20 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
August 16 - Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August 21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark
August 23 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
August 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
August 25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
August 28 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
August 29 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
