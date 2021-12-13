Hong Kong Industrial Production Rises In Q3

Hong Kong's manufacturing output accelerated in the third quarter, the provisional data from the Census and Statistics Department showed Monday.

Manufacturing output grew 7.8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, following a 5.6 percent increase a quarter ago.

The producer prices declined 0.9 percent annually in the third quarter, after a 0.9 percent in the previous quarter.

On a quarterly basis, manufacturing output fell 0.3 percent in the third quarter.

At the same time, producer prices rose 4.4 percent after a 4.7 percent rise a quarter ago.

Data showed that production for sewerage, waste management and remediation activities grew 1.2 percent annually in the third quarter, after a 1.6 percent increase in the previous quarter.

Economic News

