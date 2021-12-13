HAIM Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sister-trio HAIM have announced dates for their tour of North America and Europe next year.

The North American leg of the "One More HAIM" tour is set to kick of on April 24 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim will perform across Phoenix, Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, New York City and Chicago among several other cities before crossing the Atlantic to perform in Dublin, Ireland on June 28.

The European leg will conclude on July 21 with a concert at the O2 in London, England. The band will perform two more shows in Denver, Colorado, and San Diego, California, on July 23 and 27, respectively.

HAIM released their critically acclaimed third album Women in Music Pt. III in 2020 but were unable to tour in support of the album due to the pandemic.

The sisters announced the tour with a funny video shared on Twitter. In the clip, Danielle and Este can be seen dancing to "This Is What Dreams Are Made Of" from The Lizzie McGuire Movie soundtrack, when Alana comes along, upset with them for not including her. "What the f**k?" she asks them.

"WE'RE GOING ON TOUR! this is what dreams are made of," HAIM captioned the video.

Tour Dates:

Apr. 24: Las Vegas, NV — Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

Apr. 25: Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal Theatre ~

Apr. 27: Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre =~

May 1: Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl =~

May 4: Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

May 5: Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

May 6: Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall +

May 8: Jacksonville, FL — Dally's Place +

May 9: Miami, FL — FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

May 11: Atlanta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

May 13: Washington, D.C. — The Anthem+

May 17: New York, NY — Madison Square Garden $+

May 19: Cincinnati, OH — Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center +

May 20: Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater +

May 22: Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park %

May 24: Toronto, Ontario — RBC Echo Beach %

May 25: Detroit, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre %

May 28: Philadelphia, PA — TD Pavilion at the Mann %

May 31: Milwaukee, WI — BMO Harris Pavilion %

June 1: Indianapolis, IN — TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park %

June 3: Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island %

June 4: Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre %

June 6: Minneapolis, MN — The Armory %

June 10: Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre %

June 11: Portland, OR — Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center %

June 13: Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater %

June 14: Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

June 28: Dublin, Ireland — Trinity College Dublin

June 30: Rotselaar, Belgium — Rock Werchter

July 03: Stockholm, Sweden — Lollapalooza Stockholm

July 13: Leeds, England — Millennium Square

July 14: Glasgow, Scotland — SSE Hydro

July 16: Manchester, England — O2 Victoria Warehouse

July 17: Manchester, England — O2 Victoria Warehouse

July 19: Nottingham, England — Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

July 20: Cardiff, Wales — Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

July 21: London, England — The O2

July 23: Denver, CO — Empower Field at Mile High

July 27: San Diego, CA — Petco Park

~ with Buzzy Lee

+ with Faye Webster

% with Sasami

= with Waxahatchee

$ with Princess Nokia

(Photo: Yana Yatsuk)

WE'RE GOING ON TOUR! this is what dreams are made of pic.twitter.com/Cl1QPO82V6 — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) December 6, 2021

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News