Ireland Manufacturing Output Declines Further

Ireland's manufacturing output declined further in October, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Manufacturing output fell a seasonally adjusted 32.6 percent month-on-month in October, following a 4.6 percent decline in September.

On an annual basis, manufacturing output decreased 11.7 percent in October, after a 26.8 percent growth in the previous month.

Industrial production decreased 34.5 percent monthly in October, following a 4.2 percent fall in the previous month.

Industrial production dropped 12.9 percent year-on-year in October, after a 27.3 percent increase in the previous month.

Data also showed that the industrial turnover decreased 2.6 percent monthly in October and gained 25.0 percent from a year ago.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 22.1 percent yearly in October and fell 15.6 percent from a month ago.

